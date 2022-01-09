Zach Wilson start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Zach Wilson has been playing markedly better football of late, at least compared to earlier this season. What’s in store for the rookie when he faces the Buffalo Bills in Week 18?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Zach Wilson

Wilson and the Jets were a total laughingstock at the season’s outset, thanks in large part to the QB’s seven interceptions in his first three games. He has never been truly great in any game this year, but you may not have noticed that Wilson is definitely playing better now. Since regaining the starting job in Week 12, Wilson has committed only three turnovers in his past six games. He’s also not taking as many sacks either. Sure, he’s contributed only eight touchdowns in those six games — four passing, four rushing — but again, that’s a big improvement from a guy who had four TDs through his first six starts. But through all the positivity, Wilson has a terrible matchup this week against the Bills, who will be playing to win in Week 18 in order to clinch the AFC East. Buffalo has allowed the fewest passing yards and the fewest passing touchdowns to QBs while picking off 19 passes, third-most in the NFL.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Maybe Wilson will give Jets fans a few more reasons to be hopeful about his future. But you want no part of him in fantasy.