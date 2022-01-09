Chargers vs. Raiders inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders meet on Sunday Night Football in Week 18 with a playoff berth on the line. These AFC West rivals need a win to get in, so expect a fierce showdown under the lights. The Chargers won the last meeting between the two teams early in the season.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

LA has ruled out defensive end Joe Gaziano with an ankle injury. Linebacker Drue Tranquill is listed as questionable to play with an ankle injury.

The Raiders have some more significant names to monitor. Tight end Darren Waller and running back Josh Jacobs are questionable to play, with both being limited throughout the week in practice. Key defensive players Casey Hayward and Johnathan Hankins are also listed as questionable. Las Vegas would really want all these players to be able to go in a must-win game.