Michael Carter start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Michael Carter seems to be progressing quickly through the league’s concussion protocol, putting him on track to be active in Week 18. What might he accomplish against the Buffalo Bills?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

Carter might have been on his way to a big game in Week 17 prior to his concussion; he had four touches and 63 yards on just eight snaps before his first-quarter brain injury. But the rookie practiced on Wednesday and Thursday, going through a full session on the latter day. He hasn’t been officially cleared for game action yet, but he’s trending in the right direction. Still, there are a number of other obstacles in Carter’s way in Week 18. Namely, Tevin Coleman, who has been activated off of the COVID list after missing Week 17, and Austin Walter, who took on 14 carries once Carter departed last week. Plus, Ty Johnson is still involved a little bit, and quarterback Zach Wilson has contributed more as a runner lately. The Bills’ run defense isn’t frightening — they provided a big box score to Leonard Fournette in Week 14 and Damien Harris in Week 16 — but with the Jets’ fragmented backfield, it’s impossible to trust anyone in that crowd this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Carter in Week 18.