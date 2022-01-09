Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Once mired in a full-on timeshare, Devin Singletary has broken through to become the Bills’ backfield bell cow. What could he accomplish versus the New York Jets in Week 18?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

Singletary has handled 73 of the 86 touches by Bills running backs over the past four games. He has averaged more than 90 yards from scrimmage per game during that span and scored four touchdowns. Better yet, he turned in the best rushing performance by a Bills RB all year in Week 17, gaining 110 yards and two TDs on a season-high 23 carries versus the Falcons. There’s no reason for the Bills to change course now, and that’s great news for Singletary’s fantasy managers as the Jets’ hapless run defense is coming to town. New York has allowed the most scrimmage yards (2,711) and touchdowns (26) to opposing running backs this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Singletary is a borderline RB1 for Week 18. Fire him up in all leagues.