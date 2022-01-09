Cole Beasley start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Cole Beasley has been pretty quiet, statistically speaking, for much of the past two months. Will he break out of his slump this week versus the New York Jets?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Cole Beasley

Beasley was a PPR maven from Weeks 6 through 9, hauling in 25 of 33 targets over those three games. But since then, he has seen six or fewer targets in five of his past seven games. That’s left him with fewer than 50 yards in receiving yards in all but one of those games, and he hasn’t scored since October. There are multiple reasons for this drop in production: You could blame poor game script or poor weather in some weeks. But more recently, the Bills have just been running the ball more effectively, lessening the need for Beasley and all of his short-range targets to act like an extension of the team’s ground game. With the Jets and their porous run defense headed to Western New York this week, there’s little expectation that much will change for Beasley.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Beasley in Week 18.