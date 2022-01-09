Samaje Perine start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Joe Mixon won’t play in Week 18, opening the door for Samaje Perine to be a workhorse for the Bengals against the Cleveland Browns. What is his fantasy outlook for the regular-season finale?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Samaje Perine

Perine has received double-digit carries in two games this season. He rushed for 59 yards on 11 carries and added four receptions in Week 5 against the Packers. He then ran for 52 yards and a TD on 11 carries in Week 7 against the Ravens. Both of those defenses are better against the run than the Browns, who have allowed nearly 300 rushing yards over the past two weeks to opposing RBs. The one big negative for Perine is that he won’t be surrounded by the Bengals’ usual cast of offensive stars; quarterback Brandon Allen will start in place of Joe Burrow, and it’s expected that wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will see very limited playing time in this fairly meaningless game for Cincy. That could lead to the Browns dialing in on stopping Perine first, but his opportunity and his matchup can’t be ignored.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Perine is a fine RB2 as he appears set to handle 20 touches this week. He’s a solid cash-game play on DraftKings at $5,300. Just hope that Allen can do something to keep Cleveland’s defense honest.