David Njoku start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has been battling through a shoulder injury and is listed as questionable for a Week 18 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TE David Njoku

Njoku was targeted four times and caught all four balls for 28 yards and reached the end zone in a 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland will be without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield on Sunday as he recovers from a shoulder injury, so Case Keenum will get the start for the Browns. In Cincinnati’s last game, their defense allowed Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to catch five of seven targets for 25 yards with a touchdown.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Njoku is able to suit up this weekend, he is a tight end No. 2 for fantasy purposes in Week 18, but be sure to check out injury reports prior to setting your lineup.