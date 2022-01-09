Case Keenum start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Case Keenum is set to make just his second NFL start since December 2019 this Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Let’s talk about his fantasy outlook for Week 18.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Case Keenum

Keenum made one start earlier this year, going 21-for-33 for 199 yards with one touchdown and no turnovers in a 17-14 triumph over the Broncos. Running back D’Ernest Johnson was more responsible for that win, and you have to imagine that the Browns will lean heavily on their ground game again this week. Keenum could find some success as he will probably be facing the Bengals’ second-string defense for most of the afternoon. It’s a defense that should be resting many starters and has given up multiple passing scores in four of its past five games anyway. So at the very least, this is definitely a green-light matchup for Keenum. Just keep your eye on the weather prior to kickoff.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

And yet, it is still Case Keenum. The ceiling will always be low. You should ignore him in season-long leagues. You can give him a shot as a DFS punt play, however, at just $4,800.