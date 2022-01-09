Jarvis Landry start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns are out of the playoff picture as they head into Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. If you are a fantasy manager trying to figure out what to do with wide receiver Jarvis Landry, here’s an overview of what you can expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Jarvis Landry

In his last time on the field, Landry was targeted 10 times but caught just four passes for 43 yards but was held out of the end zone in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also carried the ball once for six yards. The Browns will be without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, and Case Keenum will get the start in Week 18. Cleveland will go up against a Bengals defense that ranks No. 27 in opponent passing yards per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Landry is a low-end wide receiver No. 3 this weekend and could be used as a potential flex option.