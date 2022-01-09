Austin Hooper start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper will head into a Week 18 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, and here’s an overview of what to do if you’re a fantasy manager wondering what to do with him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TE Austin Hooper

In his last time out, Hooper caught two of five targets that went his way for 28 yards in a 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, fellow Browns tight end David Njoku caught four passes for 28 yards with a touchdown. Njoku is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, so Hooper could take advantage of an increase in snaps and targets. The Bengals allowed Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to catch five of seven targets for 25 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Regardless of whether Njoku plays or not, Hooper is not worthy of a spot in many fantasy lineups. He is a No. 2 tight end heading into the final Sunday of the regular season.