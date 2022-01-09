Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Jerry Jeudy has been activated off of the COVID list after missing Denver’s Week 17 game and should be ready to suit up versus the Kansas City Chiefs this Saturday? What will he accomplish in the regular-season finale?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy actually led the Broncos’ receivers with 60 yards in Week 16, when Drew Lock started at QB. However, Jeudy saw only four targets that day, catching three of them, and the Broncos’ gained only 158 total yards. Jeudy’s fantasy managers are probably licking their chops while looking at what the Bengals’ wideouts did against the Chiefs last week, but Drew Lock is not Joe Burrow by any stretch.

Lock was statistically serviceable last week while Jeudy was out against the Chargers, but a lot of his yards came once the Broncos were down by three scores to L.A., and Denver’s only touchdown came in pure garbage time during the fourth quarter. In other words, Lock starting once again for the Broncos should be considered bad news for all Denver wideouts.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Last week aside, the Chiefs have been pretty good against opposing WRs in recent weeks, and their defense should get plenty of pressure on Lock. All of this makes Jeudy nothing more than a WR4 in Week 18. He’s not an advisable start.