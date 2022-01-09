 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noah Fant start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Noah Fant ahead of the Denver Broncos Week 18 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brian Murphy_UCF
Noah Fant produced his second-best game of the season in Week 17. Can he finish the regular season on a similarly high note against the Kansas City Chiefs?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Noah Fant

Fant’s Week 17 line — 6-92-1 — is bested only by his Week 6 box score, when he posted a 9-97-1 line. Granted, Fant saw just one target in the first half last week (he caught it for 18 yards). His next target came with 7:09 to play in the third quarter; the Broncos were trailing 20-3 at that point. Fant’s fantasy managers won’t complain about his production in such a positive game script; it’s just difficult to depend on. The Chiefs could blow out the Drew Lock-led Broncos this week, leading to more garbage-time targets for the big tight end. But you should also know that the Chiefs haven’t allowed more than four catches or 40 yards to any tight end since their Week 12 bye. Fant turned in a 4-33-0 line on four targets against KC in Week 12.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Fant will remain on the TE1 borderline for Week 18. He’s a serviceable start.

