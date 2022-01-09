What seed can Chargers be in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

The Los Angeles Chargers head into Week 18 with their eyes on locking up a playoff spot. They take on their AFC West divisional rival Las Vegas Raiders in a matchup that will see the winner head into the playoffs and the loser heading home. The Chargers are 9-7 and are currently the No. 7 seed for the AFC playoffs.

These teams met back in Week 4 of the regular season and the Chargers camera away with the 28-14 win. Going into this game, the Chargers are on a one-game win streak after taking down the Denver Broncos 34-13 in Week 17. Meanwhile, the Raiders are on a three-game win streak as they have beaten the Cleveland Browns, the Broncos, and the Indianapolis Colts in their streak. It should be noted that all of those wins were decided by four points or fewer.

If the Chargers can pull out the win, they will make the playoffs for the first time since 2018. In that playoff run, they won their Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens but fell to the New England Patriots in the Divisional round.

Relevant games impacting seeding for the Chargers include:

Chargers @ Raiders

Jets @ Bills

Patriots @ Dolphins

Colts @ Jaguars

All seeding possibilities are broken down through NFLPlayoffScenarios.com.

How they can be No. 5 seed

Chargers win + Bills loss + Patriots win/tie + Colts loss/tie

How they can be No. 6 seed

Chargers win + Patriots loss + Colts loss/tie, OR Chargers win + Bills win/tie + Colts loss/tie, OR Chargers win + Bills loss + Patriots win/tie + Colts win, OR Chargers tie + Colts loss

How they can be No. 7 seed

Chargers win + Patriots loss + Colts win, OR Chargers win + Bills win/tie + Colts win, OR Chargers tie + Colts win/tie

How they can be eliminated from playoff contention