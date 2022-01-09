What seed can Raiders be in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

The Las Vegas Raiders look to claim a playoff spot when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18. The winner of this AFC West divisional matchup will advance to the playoffs. If the Raiders lose, they can still make the playoffs as the No. 7 seed, but they will need a lot of help from other teams.

The 9-7 Raiders took on the Chargers for the first time this season in Week 4. In that game, Los Angeles came away with a 28-14 victory. The Raiders head into this game on a three-game win streak against the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. The Chargers are coming off a win against their Broncos but had lost their two previous games.

The Raiders are in their second season in Las Vegas and it would be the first time they have made the playoffs in their new home. Overall as a franchise, they last made the playoffs in 2016 when they lost to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card game. The last time that they made it past the Wild Card game was in 2002 and they went on to lose in the Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Relevant games impacting seeding for the Raiders include:

Chargers @ Raiders

Patriots @ Dolphins

Jets @ Bills

Colts @ Jaguars

Steelers @ Ravens

All seeding possibilities are broken down through NFLPlayoffScenarios.com.

How they can be No. 5 seed

Raiders win + Patriots loss, OR Raiders win + Bills loss

How they can be No. 6 seed

Raiders win + Patriots win/tie + Bills win/tie

How they can be No. 7 seed

Raiders tie + Colts loss, OR Raiders loss + Colts loss + Steelers loss/tie

How they can be eliminated from playoff contention