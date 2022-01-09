What seed can Steelers be in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

The Pittsburgh Steelers avoided a losing season by taking down the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. Now, they turn their attention to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 with a potential playoff bid on the line. If the Steelers win, they need some help from around the league to get in, but if they lose their season is over.

The 8-7-1 Steelers were able to get back into the win column last week and are 3-2 in their previous five games. One of those games was against the Ravens and the Steelers escaped with the 20-19 victory. The Ravens, have lost five games in a row and their losing streak started with that one-point loss to the Steelers. Their losing streak also coincides with the games that starting quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed due to injury and he has been ruled out for this game already.

The Steelers made the playoffs in 2020 after winning the AFC North. They had an early exit though as they lost to the Browns in the Wild Card round. They last made it past the Wild Card round in 2017 when they lost in the divisional round to the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Yes, you read that right, we are only five years removed from the Jags going to the AFC Championship game).

Relevant games impacting seeding for the Steelers include:

Steelers @ Ravens

Colts @ Jaguars

Chargers @ Raiders

All seeding possibilities are broken down through NFLPlayoffScenarios.com.

How they can be No. 7 seed

Steelers win + Colts loss + Raiders loss, OR Steelers win + Colts loss + Chargers loss

How they can be eliminated from playoff contention