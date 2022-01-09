What seed can Ravens be in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

The Baltimore Ravens look to end the 2021 season on a high note with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers which would give them the chance to continue their season. Even with a win though, they would need some help from around the league to sneak in as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They will have to do this without quarterback Lamar Jackson who remains sidelined due to an ankle injury.

The 8-8 Ravens head into this game on a five-game losing streak. The streak started with a 20-19 loss to the Steelers and has coincided with the missed games from Jackson. The Steelers are on a one-game win streak after they were able to beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 17.

The Ravens have made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. In 2020, they won their Wild Card game against the Tennessee Titans but lost in the Divisional round to the Buffalo Bills. They last made the AFC Championship game in 2012 when they went on to win Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers.

Relevant games impacting seeding for the Ravens include:

Steelers @ Ravens

Chargers @ Raiders

Colts @ Jaguars

Patriots @ Dolphins

All seeding possibilities are broken down through NFLPlayoffScenarios.com.

How they can be No. 7 seed

Ravens win + Chargers loss + Colts loss + Dolphins loss/tie

How they can be eliminated from playoff contention