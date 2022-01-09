What seed can Cardinals be in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

Saturday update: The Cowboys beat the Eagles. That has no impact on the Cardinals potential seeding.

The Arizona Cardinals have slightly fallen off from being the best team in the NFC, but they still have a playoff spot clinched. They can rise as high as the No. 2 seed, and their worst-case scenario is that they stay where they are as the No. 5 seed. They take on the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West needing a win to at least have the chance of moving up.

The 11-5 Cardinals were able to get off a three-game losing streak in Week 17 with a 25-22 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. They are 2-3 over their last five games. The Seahawks are also coming off a win in Week 17 against the Detroit Lions where they scored 51 points. The Seahawks are 3-2 over their last five games.

The Cardinals haven’t made the playoffs since 2015 when they won the NFC West and they beat the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round but lost to the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Championship. The last Super Bowl they played in was in 2008 when they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Super Bowl XLIII.

Relevant games impacting seeding for the Cardinals include:

Seahawks @ Cardinals

49ers @ Rams

Panthers @ Buccaneers

All seeding possibilities are broken down through NFLPlayoffScenarios.com.

How they can be No. 2 seed

Cardinals win + Rams loss + Bucs loss

How they can be No. 3 seed

Cardinals win + Rams loss + Bucs win/tie

How they can be No. 5 seed