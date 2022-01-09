What seed can 49ers be in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

Saturday update: The Eagles lost to the Cowboys, which means the 49ers will either be the No. 6 seed or home for the playoffs.

The San Francisco 49ers currently hold the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, but they haven’t clinched a playoff spot ahead of Week 18. They take on the Los Angeles Rams needing a win to be in. If they lose, they could either fall to the No. 7 seed or out of the playoffs entirely.

The 9-7 49ers are heading into this week’s game coming off a 23-7 win over the Houston Texans. They have won three of their last five games including wins against the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons. The Rams are on a five-game win streak with their most recent being a 20-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens. When these NFC West divisional opponents met in Week 10, the 49ers had a 31-10 win.

The 49ers missed out on the playoffs in 2020 as they finished last in their division. They made the playoffs in 2019 and went all the way to the Super Bowl, but couldn’t come away with a win as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. San Francisco hasn’t won the Super Bowl since 1994.

Relevant games impacting seeding for the 49ers include:

49ers @ Rams

Saints @ Falcons

All seeding possibilities are broken down through NFLPlayoffScenarios.com.

How they can be No. 6 seed

49ers win, OR 49ers tie + Eagles loss/tie, OR Eagles loss + Saints loss/tie

How they can be No. 7 seed

Eagles win + 49ers tie, OR Eagles win/tie + 49ers loss + Saints loss/tie

How they can be eliminated from playoff contention