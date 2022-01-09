Mike Williams start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders meet on Sunday Night Football in Week 18 with a playoff spot at stake for either team. One of LA’s biggest weapons, wide receiver Mike Williams, will hope to bounce back after posting just one catch for 11 yards in the last meeting between the two teams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

Williams is known for long touchdown receptions, but it seemed like the Chargers were involving him more in the gameplan and offense earlier in the season. The receiver appeared to have more fantasy relevance with that development. However, things eventually reverted back to the usual “throw the deep ball to Mike Williams” target share. His long score last week might’ve helped managers tremendously, but he remains a risky option with high potential to post a low score.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Williams is worth starting for his upside, especially in what figures to be a competitive game.