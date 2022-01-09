Justin Jackson start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers go into Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders with a simple objective; win and they are in the postseason. The same applies for the Raiders, though, so look for LA to be in for a fight. Running back Justin Jackson, who was key to the team’s success when Austin Ekeler went down, could see touches if the game gets out of hand in LA’s favor.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers RB Justin Jackson

Jackson has been great when taking the lead role in the backfield. He will be utilized as a change-of-pace option with Austin Ekeler back as the primary running back. Since the Chargers are playing for something, don’t expect Jackson to see many reps outside of the normal gameplan unless Ekeler gets hurt.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s hard to trust Jackson in Week 18 because his workload is unknown, so he’s best left on the bench.