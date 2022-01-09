Josh Palmer start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Sunday night’s AFC West showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders has huge stakes, with the winner securing a spot in the postseason. The Chargers will hope to also complete a season sweep of the Raiders when they face their rivals in Week 18.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Josh Palmer

Palmer had a strong performance in Weeks 14 and 16, but failed to make an impact on the stat sheet in Weeks 15 and 17. Fantasy managers may think that sets him up for a big performance in Week 18 if the pattern holds. Palmer’s key to success was finding the endzone, which could be difficult with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams ahead of him in the pecking order. It’s tough to back LA’s third receiver, even if this offense has enough opportunities to go around.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Palmer tops out as a mid-level flex play for Week 18.