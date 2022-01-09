CJ Uzomah start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Could CJ Uzomah be a fantasy difference-maker in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE CJ Uzomah

Uzomah hasn’t really made a difference for anyone since his two-touchdown game against the Ravens in Week 7. From that point, he has settled around 3-4 catches on 4-6 targets per week for 25-35 yards. He also hasn’t visited the end zone since that Baltimore boffo. The Browns are a middle-of-the-road defense versus tight ends, but if Uzomah is to have any success this Sunday, he’ll have to rely on backup quarterback Brandon Allen. Some blustery wind and wet weather may also be present in Cleveland, and Uzomah himself may see his snaps cut back as the Bengals rest up for the playoffs. Oh, and as of Friday morning, he hasn’t practiced this week due to knee and hip ailments.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s pretty clear that you should sit Uzomah in Week 18.