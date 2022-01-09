Zay Jones start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders hope to keep their winning streak going when they face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18. A playoff spot is on the line when these AFC West rivals meet, so expect a close contest. One of the players who will be looking to make an impact for the home team is receiver Zay Jones.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Zay Jones

In Las Vegas’ three-game winning streak, Jones has 20 receptions on 27 targets for 237 yards. He hasn’t found the endzone yet but Jones has an expanded role in this offense. With Darren Waller potentially back for Week 18, Jones could see some opportunities go away. It looks like Derek Carr trusts Jones, though, so Waller’s return might not eat too much into Jones’ touches.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Given his recent production, Jones is a mid-tier flex option for managers still playing in fantasy leagues in Week 18.