Hunter Renfrow start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders hope to secure a playoff berth when they host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 on Sunday Night Football. One of the biggest breakouts in this season has been Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow, who has seen an expanded role with Darren Waller’s absence and Henry Ruggs’ release.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow has been on fire this season, registering 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns on 99 catches. He’s scored in each of the last two games, but could see some reduction in targets if Waller does come back for Week 18. Renfrow has been reliable as well, catching 80.5 percent of his targets this year. He remains a good option for Derek Carr, who has been playing the best football of his career.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Renfrow is a strong flex option who can enter WR2 territory if Waller is ruled out for the primetime game.