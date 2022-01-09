 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hunter Renfrow start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Hunter Renfrow ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 matchup against the LA Chargers.

By DKNation Staff
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow exits the field after the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders hope to secure a playoff berth when they host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 on Sunday Night Football. One of the biggest breakouts in this season has been Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow, who has seen an expanded role with Darren Waller’s absence and Henry Ruggs’ release.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow has been on fire this season, registering 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns on 99 catches. He’s scored in each of the last two games, but could see some reduction in targets if Waller does come back for Week 18. Renfrow has been reliable as well, catching 80.5 percent of his targets this year. He remains a good option for Derek Carr, who has been playing the best football of his career.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Renfrow is a strong flex option who can enter WR2 territory if Waller is ruled out for the primetime game.

