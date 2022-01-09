23 Wisconsin vs. Maryland: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers look to keep churning out wins in conference play when they visit the Maryland Terrapins Sunday. The Terps have been alternating between winning and losing streaks in what is a rebuilding year in College Park.

The Badgers knocked off Purdue and Iowa in the last two games. They’ve got an experienced group to go along with Johnny Davis, one of the contenders for the Wooden Award. This might be Greg Gard’s most talented team yet in Madison, and a road win here would be a great way to go into a revenge game against Ohio State.

When Mark Turgeon stepped away from the head coaching job, everyone knew this would be a tough year for Maryland. The Terrapins have never achieved the heights of the Gary Williams era but didn’t fall mightily under Turgeon. It’ll be interesting to see where the program goes for the head coaching gig in the offseason.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Maryland

When: Sunday, January 9th, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: TBD

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Maryland -1

Total: 134

The Pick

Wisconsin +1 (-115)

There will be a bit of a hangover after wins over Purdue and Iowa, so it’s understandable for oddsmakers to fade Wisconsin in a tough road game. However, this is not a good Maryland team. The Terps are currently on a losing run and don’t have the talent to match Wisconsin. Even with a home win over Florida, Maryland simply doesn’t have the personnel to match the Badgers Sunday.

