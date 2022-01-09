Panthers vs. Bucs inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

The NFC South Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to play their way into the No. 2 seed for the playoffs on Sunday when hosting the Carolina Panthers. This Week 18 showdown will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Buccaneers have been incredibly banged up down the stretch and have a few players who already have injury designations heading into the Week 18 matchup. Linebackers Shaq Barrett (knee) and Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) are listed as out as well as running back Ronald Jones II (ankle), cornerback Rashard Robinson (groin), and wide receiver Justin Watson (quad). Cornerback Richard Sherman (Achilles) is doubtful.

The Panthers have wide receiver Robby Anderson (quad) and defensive tackle Derrick Brown (elbow) listed as questionable. Safety Sean Chandler is doubtful for this matchup.