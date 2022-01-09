Steelers vs. Ravens inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to visit the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a battle of two AFC North teams fighting for their playoff lives. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Steelers have just a few injury designations heading into Sunday’s matchup. Linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot) is listed as out for Sunday while tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle) is doubtful.

For the Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) will once again be out as well as cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest). Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (ankle/knee) along with guards Ben Powers (foot) and Ben Cleveland (head) are questionable for this matchup. Linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) is doubtful.