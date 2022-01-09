Titans vs. Texans inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

The AFC South Champion Tennessee Titans will try to lock up the seed in the conference on Sunday when hitting the road to face the Houston Texans. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Titans have several key players like wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) who were listed on the injury report but do not have designations heading into the Week 18 showdown. The only players who have been officially ruled out are defensive tackles Naquan Jones (knee) and Teair Tart (ankle).

The Texans have wide receiver Chris Conley (knee), tight end Jordan Akins (illness) and wide receiver Chris Moore (illness) all listed as questionable for this week. As has been the case all year long, quarterback Deshaun Watson has been ruled out in what may be his final game week as part of the franchise.