Bengals vs. Browns inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

We have a showdown in the Buckeye State for Week 18 on Sunday as the AFC North Champion Cincinnati Bengals hit the road to face the Cleveland Browns. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

Right off the bat for the Bengals, quarterback Joe Burrow has been declared out due to a combination of a slight knee injury he suffered at the end of last week’s game vs. Kansas City and rest for the postseason. Along with him, cornerback Jalen Davis (ankle), edge rusher Cam Sample (hamstring), and defensive tackle D.J. Reader (rest) have also been ruled out. Tight end C.J. Uzomah (knee/hip), kicker Evan McPherson (groin), and defensive end Sam Hubbard (thigh) carry questionable designations into the matchup.

The Browns have several players carrying questionable designations heading into Sunday, a list that includes safety Rodney Harrison Jr. (ankle), cornerback Troy Hill (knee), running back Kareem Hunt (ankle), and safety John Johnson III (hamstring). The list continues with tight end David Njoku (shoulder) and cornerbacks Denzel Ward (groin) and Greedy Williams (shoulder). Running back Nick Chubb (chest/ribs) and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder/knee) were both banged up this week but did participate in practice.