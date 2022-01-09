Bears vs. Vikings inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

The Chicago Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North matchup in Week 18. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET with the game set to air on FOX. The Vikings are a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Neither of these teams is going to the playoffs so this game is just for pride with both teams being from the same division. The Bears were able to get some work for rookie quarterback Justin Fields this year, but he will miss the final game of the season. The Vikings had a shot at a playoff berth, but couldn’t overcome quarterback Kirk Cousins missing an important Week 17 game.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Bears only have one player that is listed as out for the game. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks will miss the game with an ankle injury. They do have three players that are questionable for the game with linebacker Robert Quinn (shoulder), nose tackle Eddie Goldman (finger) and defensive back Duke Shelley (heel) all on the list. At the time of this writing, only quarterback Justin Fields is on the COVID-19 list for the Bears.

The Vikings will have Cousins back under center for the season finale and they don’t have any players officially ruled out on the injury report. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce is listed as doubtful. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander, cornerback Kris Boyd and guard Wyatt Davis are all listed as questionable. At the time of this writing, cornerback Harrison Hand, tight end Chris Herndon, safety Camryn Bynum, guard Ezra Cleveland, tackle Christian Darrisaw and linebacker Eric Kendricks are all on the COVID-19 list for the Vikings.