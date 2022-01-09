Washington vs. Giants inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

The Washington Football Team takes on the New York Giants in an NFC East battle to finish off the 2021 football season. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on FOX. Washington is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This will be the final game that the Washington Football Team plays as they are set for yet another rebrand on 2/2/22. Both of these teams have been eliminated from the playoff hunt and are turning their focus on next season. For both, they could be in the market for a quarterback of the future if the Giants don’t feel confident in Daniel Jones. Both have strides that they can make on the defensive side of the ball for sure.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

Washington has four players that have been ruled out. Tackle Saahdiq Charles (knee), wide receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring), tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (concussion) and defensive end Montez Sweat (personal) will all miss the final game. Tight end Sammis Reyes is officially questionable for the game dealing with a hamstring injury. At the time of this writing, only cornerback William Jackson III is on the COVID-19 list for the Football Team.

The Giants also have four players that have been ruled out for this game. Quarterback Mike Glennon (wrist), wide receiver John Ross (knee), linebacker Elerson Smith (neck) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (shoulder) will miss New York’s final game of the season. Fullback Cullen Gillaspia (knee) wide receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring) and offensive lineman Will Hernandez (ankle) are all listed as questionable. At the time of this writing, the Giants have no players on the COVID-19 list.