Colts vs. Jaguars inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

The Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars square off in an AFC South matchup in Week 18. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS. The Colts are a 15-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Colts are needing a win to secure a playoff berth, and the Jaguars are playing for...pride. Indy has seen the AFC South slip away, but they can still make noise in the playoffs, especially with Jonathan Taylor in their backfield. Jacksonville will be looking for a new head coach this offseason and still need to build on both sides of the ball.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Colts had a rather full injury report this week, but the majority of their players were able to log full participation in practice by Friday. On the final team injury report, only cornerback Xavier Rhodes has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Their only questionable player is defensive tackle DeForest Buckner dealing with a knee injury. As of this writing, their lone player on the COVID-19 list is safety Andrew Sendejo.

The Jaguars had a few players on the injury report, but only tight end James O’Shaughnessy is the only player to have been ruled out. He is dealing with a hip injury and wasn’t able to practice this week. As of this writing linebacker Chapelle Russell, safety Andrew Wingard, tackle Cam Robinson, safety Rudy Ford, linebacker Damien Wilson, defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson, offensive lineman Brandon Linder and defensive end Lerentee McCray are all on the COVID-19 list for Jacksonville.