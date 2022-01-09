Packers vs. Lions inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

The Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 to close out the regular season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET in a game and the Packers are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This game has arguably more meaning for the Lions than the Packers. Green Bay has locked up the No. 1 seed and the accompanying first round bye, which means we can expect them to rest some players. Meanwhile, the Lions are still alive in the battle for the No. 1 overall pick. We likely won’t see them bench starters, but it’s a notable possibility.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some notable names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Packers have ruled out cornerback Jaire Alexander due to a shoulder injury and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke due to an illness. Offensive lineman Billy Turner remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They have three players listed as questionable on the final injury report, including OT David Bakhtiari (knee), LB De’Vondre Campbell (elbow), and RB Aaron Jones (knee). The Packers inactives list will likely include some healthy scratches as the team prepares for the playoffs.

The Lions have already ruled out fullback Jason Cabina due to a knee injury. They have six players listed as questionable, including DE Michael Brockers (neck), QB Jared Goff (knee), OG Jonah Jackson (elbow/knee), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder), WR Josh Reynolds (thigh), and TE Brock Wright (groin). Their reserve/COVID-19 list is clear for now.