49ers vs. Rams inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams go into their Week 18 contest with a lot to play for. The 49ers need a win to make the playoffs without other results, while the Rams hope to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The 49ers have a ton of players listed as questionable but the biggest name is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Trey Lance will play if Garoppolo cannot go. Trent Williams, Jaquiski Tartt, Dre Greenlaw, Marcell Harris, Maurice Hurst and Azeez Al-Shaair are also all listed as questionable, so San Francisco’s defense could be without some key players depending on how things go in warmups.

The Rams haven’t officially put an injury designation on anyone, so this team should be ready to play at full strength.