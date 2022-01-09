Patriots vs. Dolphins inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

The New England Patriots have already clinched a playoff spot and will try to play their way into an AFC East title when traveling to the Miami Dolphins for Week 18. Sunday’s matchup will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Patriots have several players listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s matchup, a list that includes center David Andrews (shoulder), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), defensive back Cody Davis (wrist), kicker Nick Folk (knee), and running back Damien Harris (hamstring). Also questionable are wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thigh), defensive back Adrian Phillips (knee), and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (hip). Defensive back Kyle Dugger (hand) and linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee) are both out.

The Dolphins don’t have anyone listed with a designation just yet but players like wide receiver DeVante Parker and running back Phillip Lindsay were on the injury report this week.