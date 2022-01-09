Saints vs. Falcons inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons look to close out the season in style when they meet in Week 18. The Saints still have something to play for and could get into the playoffs with a win and a 49ers loss, while the Falcons just want to build some momentum going into the offseason.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The biggest potential inactive for the Saints is running back Mark Ingram. He’s officially listed as questionable and progressed in practice throughout the week. Tackle Ryan Ramczyk is also questionable to play. Terron Armstead, Bradley Roby and P.J. Williams have already been ruled out, with the latter two both being cornerbacks. That could present some challenges for New Orleans’ usually solid defense.

The Falcons have listed dynamic tight end Kyle Pitts as questionable with a hamstring injury. RB Qadree Ollison, WR Frank Darby and guard Jalen Mayfield are also listed as questionable but Ollison might be the only player with potential fantasy relevance as the Falcons try to evaluate some players on the roster.