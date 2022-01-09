Jets vs. Bills inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills meet in Week 18 with one team in a rebuild while the other looks to compete for a Super Bowl. The Jets have played much better in recent weeks and nearly beat the defending champions Buccaneers last week, while the Bills are looking like title threats over the last month.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Jets placed Braxton Berrios on injured reserve, so he’s out for the contest. The team has no other players listed with an injury designation, although Michael Carter and Jamison Crowder did have some issues with practice availability during the week.

For the Bills, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is doubtful to play with a knee injury. Buffalo has ruled out DE Efe Obada with an ankle issue. Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs did pop up on the practice report but it seems like both players are good to suit up in Week 18.