Seahawks vs. Cardinals inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals are headed in different directions going into the Week 18 contest between the NFC West rivals. The Seahawks will enter an offseason with a lot of big decisions, while the Cardinals are in the playoffs and can potentially get up to the No. 2 seed.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Seahawks have ruled out LB Bobby Wagner with a MCL injury. Cornerback John Reid is also out while tackle Brandon Shell is on injured reserve. Will Dissly, Carlos Dunlap and Gabe Jackson are all listed as questionable for this contest.

The Cardinals are also hurting when it comes to injuries. Chase Edmonds and Rondale Moore have been ruled out, with James Conner listed as questionable while being limited in practice all week. Tight end Demetrius Harris is listed as questionable as well. Jordan Phillips and Marco Wilson have been ruled out on the defensive side of the ball, while Dennis Gardeck and Zach Allen are listed as questionable.