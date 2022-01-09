Klay Thompson prop bets in return to lineup Sunday vs. Cavaliers

Klay Thompson is expected to make his long-awaited return to the lineup Sunday night when the Golden State Warriors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center at 8:30 p.m. ET. Thompson hasn’t played in two seasons, so we should temper expectations for his return. He should see limited minutes in his first game back, making it tough to get on board with any player props. Let’s take a look at some from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Klay Thompson to score first FG (+700)

This prop actually feels pretty good. You’ve got to think Klay takes the first shot for the Warriors if they win the tip. So you’ve got 50 percent odds on Klay at least getting the first shot attempt, so historically he shoots 46 percent from the floor. Not bad odds on him scoring first FG.

Klay Thompson O11.5 points (-125) U11.5 (-105)

Klay isn’t going to play a ton in this game but you’ve got to think he’ll get some run if he gets hot at any point. There are some specials on Klay + Stephen Curry on DKSB that we’ll get into a little later. Thompson to hit 4 three-pointers at -125 feels like an OK bet if Thompson plays around 20-25 minutes. If it’s anything less, it’s tough to trust.

Klay Thompson O2.5 3-pointers (+140) U2.5 3-pointers (-180)

Would it really surprise you if Klay came out and hit 3 treys in the first quarter? In the first 5 minutes? Probably not. He’s looked great in practice and should get some shot opportunities early on if the narrative holds up. This is risky, so going with the over on a hunch Thompson will put on somewhat of a show with the minutes he gets.

DraftKings Sportsbook promos for Klay return

