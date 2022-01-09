Is Klay Thompson playing Sunday in Warriors vs. Cavaliers?

The Golden State Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday in a rematch of the Finals from 2015 to 2018. It’s fitting for this game to be the one where Klay Thompson, the Warriors All-Star shooting guard, returns after a two-year absence from the court.

Thompson suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, which cost him the 2019-2020 season. He was progressing well in his rehab before tearing his Achilles in the offseason during a pickup game. That injury cost Thompson the 2020-21 campaign. After two years, he’s now expected to take the floor as a starter when Golden State hosts Cleveland. Thompson is expected to be on a minutes limit, with head coach Steve Kerr saying the guard will play between 15 and 20 minutes if everything goes well.

