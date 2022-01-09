How Klay Thompson’s return impacts Golden State’s NBA championship odds

The Golden State Warriors are getting a massive part of their franchise back when Klay Thompson returns to the court Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’ll be the first time Thompson takes the court since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. After rehabbing through a torn ACL and a torn Achilles, the All-Star shooting guard is ready to pursue another championship with the franchise.

Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have yet to be defeated in the Western conference since 2015 when all three are healthy. For the past two seasons, the Warriors have missed the two-way shooting guard tremendously. Golden State looks like a title contender now, and Thompson’s return can only make things better for the franchise.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Warriors are +550 to win the title. That puts them only behind the Brooklyn Nets in championship odds. If Thompson eventually gets up to his usual workload and looks like an All-Star, expect that gap to close. In the West, the Warriors are +250 to win the conference. That puts them slightly ahead of the Phoenix Suns (+330) and Utah Jazz (+425). If Thompson is the real deal, look for the Warriors to create some space there as well.

