How Klay Thompson’s return impacts Stephen Curry’s MVP odds

The Golden State Warriors will welcome back Klay Thompson Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, The All-Star shooting guard has not seen the floor since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, but represents a huge part of Golden State’s championship puzzle. His Splash Brother Stephen Curry is the favorite to win MVP per DraftKings Sportsbook, so how does Thompson’s return affect Curry’s chase?

There isn’t much data for the current season but if we go back to 2018-19, Curry and Thompson was Golden State’s best 2-man lineup combination aside from Curry and Kevin Durant. Per basketball-reference.com, Curry and Thompson were netting 13.6 points per 100 possessions when playing together. If we go back to Curry’s MVP campaign in 2015-16, the two-man combination of him and Thompson were netting Golden State 19.5 points per 100 possessions. Curry and Draymond Green were +19.6 points per 100 possessions that season.

In short, Thompson’s presence isn’t going to impact Curry’s chase much. If anything, it’ll actually help the point guard see more favorable defensive looks because now opponents have to account for another marksman. This of course assumes Thompson resembles his former self, which is no guarantee.

Curry is currently +120 to win MVP per DraftKings Sportsbook. He entered the season at +800. Thompson’s presence won’t move Curry from the lead spot, even if his odds do go down slightly.

