Antonio Gibson injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

After he missed last week’s game on the COVID list, the Washington Football Team will have running back Antonio Gibson back in action for their season finale, a game against the New York Giants.

Fantasy football impact: Antonio Gibson (hip)

Gibson had been dealing with a hip injury prior to being placed on the COVID list before Washington’s Week 17 game. Before that, a lingering turf toe injury had been bothering him. He got in a limited practice session on Thursday, a day after being activated from the reserve list, so it’s news that he was not listed on this week’s official injury report with any kind of designation.

Neither team in this game has anything left to play for, so it remains to be seen just how much Washington will lean on Gibson this week. After an impressive performance last week, rookie Jaret Patterson should see some work this week too.