James Conner injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

After missing the last two games, Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is trending toward playing this week as the team wraps up the regular season with a game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Fantasy football impact: James Conner (heel)

Conner is officially questionable with a heel injury on this week’s injury report. However, he was able to practice on a limited basis for all three sessions this week. The team hasn’t made anything official, so we might not get word until Sunday.

The Cardinals are still vying to win the NFC West—they need a win and a Rams loss. They’ll be without Chase Edmonds this week too, making Conner’s return that much more likely given the stakes. If he does play, Conner should see a pretty heavy workload with Edmonds in street clothes for this one. If Conner somehow can’t play this week, that would thrust Eno Benjamin into the starting role.