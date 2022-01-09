Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, January 9

We have a quality 10-game slate in the Association on Sunday and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Pascal Siakam over 4.5 assists (+100)

For our first player prop bet, we are going to with Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam, who has done a little bit of everything recently. This season, Siakam is averaging 20.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

When it comes to assists, the 27-year-old forward ranks second only behind Fred VanVleet, who is averaging 6.8 assists per game. Siakam has dished out more than 4.5 assists in seven out of his last 10 games, which also includes six out of his last 10 home games. The veteran forward should be able to hit number against the New Orleans Pelicans, who are giving up 24.1 assists per game this season.

Harrison Barnes over 1.5 threes (-140)

We usually try to stay away from juiced player prop bets, but knowing that the Sacramento Kings are facing the Portland Trail Blazers tonight, who have the worst three-point defense in the NBA this season. It is a prime spot to attack this prop. Barnes has gone over 1.5 threes made in nine out of his last nine games and is shooting 64.3% from three-point range in two games against Portland.

If you don’t like that much juice, then you could pair it with Kings ML or spread to bring it up into plus-money territory. The Blazers are letting teams shoot 37.9% from three-point range this season.

Kevin Love over 16.5 points (-115)

The last prop play for tonight’s slate is Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love over 16.5 points scored. Love has been huge off the bench this season, averaging 14.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. He’s also shooting 43.9% from the field and 42.6% from three-point range.

The 33-year-old Love has scored more than 16.5 points in seven out of his last 10 games and had two games, where he scored at least 15. In the Cavs’ first meeting against the Warriors in November, the veteran forward had 17 points in 22 minutes off the bench.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.