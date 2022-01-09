 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Aaron Jones injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

Aaron Jones is on the Packers final injury report for Week 18. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By LTruscott
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Jones is dealing with a knee injury. He was a limited participant for all three of the team’s practices this week, so he’s got a chance to play when the Packers wrap up their regular season schedule against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Aaron Jones (knee)

If Jones does end up on the active roster for this week’s game, the Packers might not need him all that much against the Lions. Green Bay has sewn up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and they are not expected to have their starters in action for all four quarters this week. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is unlikely to play beyond a few series.

The Packers will have a bye next week, giving Jones even more time to rest his knee before the playoffs. It stands to reason that he won’t see much, if any, time this week. Look for AJ Dillion to have a heavier workload this week.

