Cam Akers injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hyped up Cam Akers’ potential return for last week’s game, only to concede that Akers wasn’t actually quite ready to play when the inactive were declared. This week, Akers’ return looks way more likely, but just how much he would actually play is an even bigger consideration for fantasy football lineup decisions.

Fantasy football impact: Cam Akers (Achilles)

Akers was designated to return from injured reserve and then activated to the 53-man roster prior to Week 17. It’s pretty amazing that he could see some regular season action after he tore his Achilles this summer. But he has a good shot to play this week after being a full participant for all three days of practice in the lead up to this game.

The Rams are still vying for the NFC West title, needing a win to wrap it up, not to mention snapping a lengthy losing skid against the 49ers. It’s likely they have Akers in the mix, but it’s not clear just how much work he’ll get. Sony Michel has been playing well lately, so he’ll still be the odds on bet to lead the backfield.