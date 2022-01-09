Damien Harris injury: What status means for Week 18 fantasy football

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is officially listed as questionable headed into this Sunday’s regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins. Harris is dealing with a hamstring injury. Despite the designation, there’s no reason to think that Harris will sit out this week after getting in work at all three practice sessions this week as a limited participant.

Fantasy football impact: Damien Harris (hamstring)

Harris was listed as questionable with the same hamstring injury for the last two weeks, and he still suited up for those two games after getting in limited practices. On top of that, the Patriots are still vying for an AFC East title and an outside shot at the No. 1 seed, so they’ve still got something to play for in the finale.

Just how long Harris stays in the game is another matter. He left after nine carries and two touchdowns while the Patriots were burying the Jaguars last week, and Rhamondre Stevenson saw an increased workload in mop up duty. That could be the same this week.