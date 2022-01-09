Pick against the spread, over/under for Spurs vs. Nets on Sunday

The San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets play in a matinee on Sunday afternoon at noon in BK. The Nets won’t have PG Kyrie Irving, since it’s a home game, but are in pretty good health otherwise. Brooklyn is looking to avenge a loss to the shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks earlier in the week. The Spurs are dealing with a pretty bad COVID-19 outbreak and are missing a bunch of rotation players. San Antonio has lost five of the past six games as a result. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spurs vs. Nets, 12:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -10

Brooklyn needs to pick up a win at home and the Spurs are just reeling without most of their depth. Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Doug McDermott and Thad Young. The Nets will only be missing Irving and LMA. The Nets have also lost four of five games, so this is a get-right spot at home. Kevin Durant and James Harden should be way too much for the Spurs to contain.

Over/Under: Under 230

The point total is pretty high and is more because of what the Nets can do and the Spurs can’t. San Antonio should struggle to defend down a ton of players. That being said, this game could get out of hand fast. If it’s that lopsided, don’t expect the Spurs to get enough points to compete with the over.

