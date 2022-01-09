Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Clippers on Sunday

The Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers square off Sunday afternoon with both teams looking to get back to winning ways. The Hawks have struggled to build off last season’s playoff run while the Clippers hope to maintain their standing while Paul George and Kawhi Leonard recover.

The Hawks are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 227.

Hawks vs. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +4.5 (-115)

Even with their personnel losses, the Clippers have been a feisty team at home. Reggie Jackson, Nicolas Batum and Terrace Mann have been solid this season and have the defensive chops to slow down Atlanta. Even on the second game of a back-to-back, the home team is worth supporting against the spread.

Over/Under: Over 227 (-110)

The Hawks are one of the top scoring teams in the league and the Clippers aren’t far behind. Even though LA’s defense has been solid this season, expect a lot of points in this contest. The total is a bit higher than most NBA games but the over is the play here.

